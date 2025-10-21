The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi, extends Diwali greetings

Oct 21, 2025

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 11:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended Diwali greetings during a courtesy visit.

In a post on X, CM Gupta expressed her gratitude after meeting PM Modi, describing him as “the world’s most popular leader and India’s illustrious Prime Minister.”

“Paid a courtesy visit to the world’s most popular leader and India’s illustrious Prime Minister, Hon’ble Narendra Modi ji, and conveyed heartfelt Diwali greetings. The esteemed Prime Minister’s company and blessings inspire new energy and determination to serve Delhi with even greater dedication. Heartfelt thanks for your valuable time and guidance,” CM Gupta said.

Accompanied by her family members, the Chief Minister also took group photographs with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings. The President also extended her best wishes to the nation, urging citizens to celebrate the festival safely, responsibly, and in an environmentally friendly manner.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

President Murmu Arrives in Kerala for Four-Day Visit

Oct 21, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NCB Busts Illegal Alprazolam Lab in Ratlam, Seizes Over 13 kg of Psychotropic Drugs

Oct 20, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Ayodhya Prepares for Ninth Deepotsav with Record 26 Lakh Diyas

Oct 19, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CCI approves acquisition of J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd by Torrent Pharma Ltd

22 October 2025 12:28 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BIHAR ELECTIONS POLITICS

Bihar Elections: Is Prashant Kishor Game-Changer or the Illusionist?

22 October 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi, extends Diwali greetings

21 October 2025 11:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

राजनाथ सिंह: सेना और पुलिस का लक्ष्‍य एक ही है और वह है राष्ट्र की सुरक्षा बनाए रखना

21 October 2025 10:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments