Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi, extends Diwali greetings

Last Updated on October 21, 2025 11:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended Diwali greetings during a courtesy visit.

In a post on X, CM Gupta expressed her gratitude after meeting PM Modi, describing him as “the world’s most popular leader and India’s illustrious Prime Minister.”

“Paid a courtesy visit to the world’s most popular leader and India’s illustrious Prime Minister, Hon’ble Narendra Modi ji, and conveyed heartfelt Diwali greetings. The esteemed Prime Minister’s company and blessings inspire new energy and determination to serve Delhi with even greater dedication. Heartfelt thanks for your valuable time and guidance,” CM Gupta said.

Accompanied by her family members, the Chief Minister also took group photographs with the Prime Minister.

Earlier, PM Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and exchanged Diwali greetings. The President also extended her best wishes to the nation, urging citizens to celebrate the festival safely, responsibly, and in an environmentally friendly manner.