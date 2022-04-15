Good Friday being observed all over the world

PM Modi remembers courage, sacrifices of Jesus Christ on the occasion

WEB DESK

Today is Good Friday. It is observed to commemorate the day of the crucifixion of Jesus. On this day Jesus Christ sacrificed his life out of love for everyone and while suffering for the sins of humanity. On the occasion of Good Friday, people wish one another strength and happiness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today remembered the courage and sacrifices of Jesus Christ on Good Friday. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, his ideals of service and brotherhood are the guiding light for several people.

Good Friday is the Friday before Easter, on which Christians annually observe the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. From the early days of Christianity, Good Friday was observed as a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting.

‘Good Friday’ comes from the obsolete sense ‘pious, holy’ of the word “good”.

According to the accounts in the Gospels, the royal soldiers, arrested Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. Following his arrest, Jesus was tried and sentenced to be crucified. Jesus carried his cross to the site of execution, there he was crucified.

Jesus agonized on the cross for six hours. During his last three hours on the cross, from noon to 3 pm, darkness fell over the whole land. With a loud cry, Jesus gave up his spirit.

Christians believe that God raised Jesus on the third day after his crucifixion, starting – or restoring – his exalted life as Christ and Lord. Easter celebrates Jesus’ supernatural resurrection from the dead, which established Jesus as the Son of God and is cited as proof that God will righteously judge the world.

Meanwhile, Good Friday is being observed in Goa with piety and serenity. The church services will commence at 3 pm. there would be masses in Konkani and also in English.

On Good Friday, crucifixion of Jesus Christ is enacted on a wooden cross. The age-old tradition entails bringing down a life-sized Jesus statue from the cross, followed by a procession involving thousands of faithful.

At Margao’s Monte hill, a large statue of Jesus is crucified on a cross at noon sharp, the time it is believed he was crucified, following which thousands of devotees from Margao and the neighbouring villages come to kiss the cross.

After the service at Holy Spirit Church in the evening followed by the Sermon of the Passion on the Monte, the statue of Jesus is taken down from the cross and taken to the Church and placed at the bottom of the main altar in a large procession.

Christians across Kerala are observing Good Friday today, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Mount Calvary. The day is being observed as a day of sorrow, penance and fasting.

Special prayers were held in churches across the state to mark the day.

At various places in the state, worshippers re-enacted the Way of the Cross — the 14 stations of Christ’s final journey to Calvary.

At the St Thomas Church at Malayattoor near Kochi, thousands undertook the pilgrimage to the hill shrine carrying wooden Crosses on their shoulders. The Church is believed to be founded by St Thomas, the apostle of Jesus Christ.

The day witnessed a large number of the faithful visiting the Churches, following relaxations in Covid restrictions.