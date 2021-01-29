Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
China springs up new regulations ahead of Spring Festival travel rush

Maha govt allows general public to travel in local trains
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2021 02:00:37      انڈین آواز

Gold registers lowest demand of 11 years at global level due to COVID

Gold registered the lowest demand for 11 years at global level due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the data released by World Gold Council, Demand for jewellery recorded all-time low as per available records. It has decreased by 34 per cent at global level and 42% in India. In 2020, 3 thousand 759 tons of gold sold all over the world.

After 2009, first-time gold demand was registered lower than 4 thousand tonnes at the global level. World Gold Council in its report gold demand 2020 said, The global gold market was ravaged by COVID-19 disruption throughout the year,while record-high prices were a mixed blessing.

Indian consumer registered demand for 446 tonnes of gold in the year 2020. It is down by 35 % as compared to the demand for year 2019, where Indian consumers requested 690 tonnes of gold.

Cricket T10 :Defending champions Maratha off to a winning start

Abu Dhabi Defending champions Maratha Arabians, riding on wicketkeeper-batsman Abdul Shakoor’s whirlwind ...

Mamata Banerjee visits Sourav Ganguly at Apollo hospital ﻿

WEB DESK West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Apollo hospital where BCCI president and fo ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

