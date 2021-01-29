Gold registers lowest demand of 11 years at global level due to COVID

WEB DESK

Gold registered the lowest demand for 11 years at global level due to COVID-19 pandemic. As per the data released by World Gold Council, Demand for jewellery recorded all-time low as per available records. It has decreased by 34 per cent at global level and 42% in India. In 2020, 3 thousand 759 tons of gold sold all over the world.

After 2009, first-time gold demand was registered lower than 4 thousand tonnes at the global level. World Gold Council in its report gold demand 2020 said, The global gold market was ravaged by COVID-19 disruption throughout the year,while record-high prices were a mixed blessing.

Indian consumer registered demand for 446 tonnes of gold in the year 2020. It is down by 35 % as compared to the demand for year 2019, where Indian consumers requested 690 tonnes of gold.