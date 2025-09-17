Gold and Silver trade at record highs in Indian Bullion Market

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 11:52 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

In the Indian bullion market was trading at their highest level, 24 Karat Gold was trading nearly 0.4 per cent up at 1,11,050 rupees per 10 grams, and Silver was trading over 0.5 per cent up at 1,30,060 rupees per kilogram, a short while ago. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for the October contract was trading nearly 0.4 per cent up at 1,10,580 rupees per 10 grams, and Silver for the December contract was trading almost 0.6 per cent up at 1,30,152 rupees per kilogram, when reports last came in.