The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Ready with Indigenous Chip Design and Manufacturing Ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Sep 16, 2025

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 11:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced that India has developed a complete ecosystem to support indigenous chip design and manufacturing for electronic equipment.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a UK-based semiconductor manufacturing and training centre in Bengaluru, the minister highlighted the progress of the India Semiconductor Mission, which began in January 2022. He said the initiative has created strong foundations for chip production, with 10 units currently under construction and one already operational as a pilot project.

Vaishnaw noted that the mission has partnered with 278 universities and institutions, leading to students successfully designing 28 chips domestically, a significant milestone for India’s self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

Looking ahead, the minister said that Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will broaden its scope to focus not just on chip production, but also on developing the equipment and raw materials essential for a fully integrated semiconductor ecosystem within the country.

Vaishnaw emphasized that these efforts align with the government’s broader goal of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports in critical technology sectors.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Gold and Silver trade at record highs in Indian Bullion Market

Sep 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rupee appreciates by 16 paise to close at ₹88.05 against US dollar

Sep 16, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Sep 16: Markets Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes, India-US Trade Optimism

Sep 16, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Trump calls PM Modi on 75th birthday eve, PM reaffirms strong India-US ties

17 September 2025 12:19 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings

17 September 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

ICC Rejects PCB’s Demand to Replace Match Referee Andy Pycroft After India-Pakistan Row

17 September 2025 12:02 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

PV Sindhu cruises into Pre-Quarters at China Masters 750

17 September 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments