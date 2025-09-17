India Ready with Indigenous Chip Design and Manufacturing Ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Last Updated on September 16, 2025 11:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ADITYA RAJ DAS

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced that India has developed a complete ecosystem to support indigenous chip design and manufacturing for electronic equipment.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a UK-based semiconductor manufacturing and training centre in Bengaluru, the minister highlighted the progress of the India Semiconductor Mission, which began in January 2022. He said the initiative has created strong foundations for chip production, with 10 units currently under construction and one already operational as a pilot project.

Vaishnaw noted that the mission has partnered with 278 universities and institutions, leading to students successfully designing 28 chips domestically, a significant milestone for India’s self-reliance in semiconductor technology.

Looking ahead, the minister said that Semiconductor Mission 2.0 will broaden its scope to focus not just on chip production, but also on developing the equipment and raw materials essential for a fully integrated semiconductor ecosystem within the country.

Vaishnaw emphasized that these efforts align with the government’s broader goal of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports in critical technology sectors.