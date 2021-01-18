Global leaders hail India for launching world’s largest vaccination drive

WEB DESK

Congratulatory messages pour in from leaders of various countries around the world as India began nationwide Coronavirus vaccination campaign. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government on the launch of the COVID vaccination drive. Calling it an important step, Mr Rajapaksa said that we are seeing the beginning of the end of the devastating pandemic.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Mr Rajapaksa in a tweet and said, the tireless efforts of our scientists and frontline workers have played a crucial role in the fight against this pandemic. He added that the fast development of vaccine and its launch is an important landmark in our joint endeavour for a healthy and disease free world.

President of the Republic of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conveyed his congratulations to Mr Modi and the Indian government. In a tweet, Mr Solih expressed confidence that India will be successful in the endeavour to end the scourge of COVID-19.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded India’s efforts regarding the production of coronavirus vaccine and said, India already supplies more than 50 per cent of the world’s vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali have also congratulated Mr Modi and the people of India for the landmark launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive.