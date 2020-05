WEB DESK

Global COVID-19 deaths have now reached 2,70,537, according to the Johns Hopkins University. A total of 38,77,914 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world. The United States reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 75,852 among 1,259,777 cases. Italy and Britain’s deaths tolls crossed 30,000 while in France and Spain over 26,000 fatalities were reported.