Glamourizing Alcohol is Social Harm

Supreme Court’s Stern Message to Industry and Government

Bottles – credit smartboy10

By Lalit Gargg

Recently, the country’s Apex court made a serious observation regarding the packaging of alcoholic beverages—a remark that serves not only as a legal intervention but also as a powerful warning that shakes the conscience of society. The Court clearly stated that presenting liquor in attractive and tempting packaging is a violation of public health, cultural values, and social responsibility.

Glitter bottles, foreign-inspired designs, flashy colours, and glamorous boxes—these strategies have now become tools to lure people, especially the youth and women, toward alcohol. This deceptive, market-driven packaging is a new and dangerous threat. It not only expands the alcohol market but also strikes at the very foundation of the nation’s health, morality, and mental balance. Such misleading packaging—sometimes resembling juice cartons—is nothing short of a criminal act that plays with public health.

At a time when the country is battling illnesses, accidents, violence, family breakdowns, and mental depression caused by alcohol, promoting liquor as a “fashionable” product becomes a major danger. Alcohol companies have linked packaging with modernity, prestige, and style, leading young people to treat drinking as a symbol of achievement. Psychologically and socially, this packaging creates an illusion that drinking is a hallmark of sophistication, whereas the reality is that alcohol, in all its forms, is a toxic poison for both body and mind. The destructive effects of alcohol are no secret. It gradually hollows out the body from within and drags individuals into the dark alleys of addiction. Liver cirrhosis, heart disease, high blood pressure, cancer, mental imbalance, depression, and severe sleep disorders are its direct consequences. Thousands die every year in road accidents caused by drunk driving. Domestic violence, crime, and the breakdown of families have long been linked to alcohol abuse. In such circumstances, presenting liquor in glamorous packaging amounts to willingly pushing people toward destruction.

This is why the Supreme Court has expressed concern that liquor bottles should not be packaged in a way that hides the real dangers of alcohol. Health warnings are often placed on the sides or bottoms of bottles, barely visible. Companies conveniently overshadow health messages to highlight the visual appeal of their products. This is not only unethical but also violates the spirit of public-health policies. The government has already mandated large and graphic warnings on tobacco products; therefore, similar strict rules should apply to alcohol, whose impact on health is equally devastating. A major reason for the growing acceptance of alcohol in society is that the liquor industry has turned packaging itself into a form of advertisement. Where direct advertising of alcohol is legally prohibited, companies use colourful bottles and stylish boxes as indirect promotions. This surrogate advertising circumvents the law and pushes young people toward addiction. Therefore, moving towards plain, simple, and non-appealing packaging is essential so that alcohol no longer appears as a “luxury product” but as a substance whose very appearance warns of danger.

Another distressing fact is that the sole objective of the liquor industry is to increase sales, regardless of how deeply society may suffer. They never acknowledge that alcohol destroys households, deteriorates health, and puts countless lives at risk. Strong legal action is therefore indispensable. Restricting glamorous packaging will not only create greater awareness among consumers but also contribute significantly to building an environment conducive to de-addiction. Governments, however, depend heavily on alcohol-related revenue, which often prevents them from openly confronting the industry. Thus, the Supreme Court’s warning must be seen as a crucial message not only for the industry but also for governments, society, and families. Alcohol is harmful to health in every form, and making it attractive reduces the value of human life itself. It is imperative to regulate its packaging, make it plain and non-appealing, ensure that warnings are clear and prominent, and restrict the cultural legitimacy granted to drinking. The government must prioritize public health and enact strict laws to curb the manipulative marketing practices of the alcohol industry.

Today, the spread of alcohol has become not only a health crisis but also a major cause of social and cultural disintegration. Crimes and violent incidents linked to alcohol have risen at an alarming rate, especially those involving women—domestic violence, economic exploitation, and mental harassment. Numerous studies show that nearly half of all violent incidents against women involve alcohol consumption. Intoxicated men, driven by frustration, anger, and loss of control, often inflict abuse on women, destroying their dignity and trapping entire families in fear, insecurity, and humiliation. This impact is not limited to any one class; it affects rural and urban, rich and poor alike, and can no longer be ignored.

Another worrying trend is that alcohol is no longer confined to bars and nightclubs. It has seeped into weddings, birthday celebrations, office parties, festivals, and even small social gatherings. Alcohol is being pushed as a “social necessity” and a “marker of modernity,” indicating a dangerous cultural shift. Young people, seeing elders drink openly, begin perceiving it as normal, which leads to early initiation into drinking. School and college students, influenced by fashion, peer pressure, and deceptive packaging, are falling into addiction. This generation is becoming physically and mentally weaker. Alcohol destroys their education, career prospects, and cognitive abilities; it weakens the very foundation of future families and society. Addressing these concerns requires more than just legal measures—it demands social awareness, cultural discipline, and responsible behaviour within families.

Society can be safe only when alcohol is seen not as a symbol of attraction but as a symbol of destruction. Its packaging should convey warning, not glamour. Its consumption should be viewed not as modernity but as weakness. This awareness will grow only when laws are strict and society is vigilant. The Supreme Court’s warning is an important step in this direction; now it is the responsibility of the government and society to transform it into real reform.