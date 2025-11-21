Climate Crisis in India – Collective Action Needed

By Lalit Gargg

The environmental challenges arising from climate change today threaten not just ecosystems but the very existence of human civilization. Climate change is no longer a distant scientific hypothesis; it has become an immediate, lived reality. Its severity is starkly revealed in the Climate India 2025 report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) and Down To Earth.

From January to September 2025, India faced some form of extreme weather—floods, droughts, heavy rainfall, storms, cold waves, or deadly heat—on 99 percent of the days. In the same period, 4,064 lives were lost, 9.47 million hectares of crops destroyed, 58,982 livestock perished, and 99,533 houses collapsed. Agriculture has suffered the deepest wounds, as rising temperatures and erratic rainfall directly disrupt crops, soil moisture, and farming cycles. Rural economies are reeling under unprecedented stress. In Himachal Pradesh alone, extreme weather struck on 257 days, while Madhya Pradesh recorded 532 deaths and Maharashtra saw 8.4 million hectares of crops damaged. Clearly, this is not merely an environmental concern—it is a grave crisis impacting human life, health, economic stability, and national prosperity.

At least 18 states and Union Territories recorded their highest number of extreme-weather days since 2022. From February to September 2025, for eight consecutive months, 30 or more states witnessed uninterrupted extreme weather events. What India is facing today mirrors the global situation. The years 2023, 2024, and 2025 have been among the hottest ever recorded. Europe’s unending heatwaves, famine in Africa’s Sahel region, wildfires in the Amazon and Australia, violent cyclones across the Pacific and Atlantic, and rapidly melting glaciers—all point to a planet hurtling toward a dangerous tipping point. Disrupted weather cycles, rising sea levels, sudden temperature spikes, and unpredictable rainfall are not only intensifying natural disasters but also rendering human life increasingly unsafe. The core cause behind this planetary disturbance is human behaviour: unchecked industrialization, dependence on fossil fuels, deforestation, pollution, unplanned cities, and reckless consumption. These actions have pushed greenhouse gas concentrations to perilous levels, overheating the Earth and destabilizing its climate system.

The consequences now touch every sphere of life. Health risks are rising sharply; heatwaves are claiming more lives, pollution-induced diseases are increasing, and new viruses are emerging. Water resources are depleting as rivers and groundwater dry up. Food security is under threat as crop failures grow, pushing up prices of essential grains and vegetables. Economies are staggering under the weight of repeated natural disasters, millions are being displaced, and inequality is widening. If the world fails to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the next three decades could see erratic Himalayan rivers, sinking coastal cities, and widespread human distress.

Another alarming warning comes from The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change 2025. According to its findings, climate-related factors caused a 66% decline in agricultural productivity and a 20% loss in the construction sector last year. Excessive heat alone resulted in an estimated $194 billion loss in potential earnings. The report, prepared by 128 international experts from 71 academic institutions and UN agencies, offers the most comprehensive assessment yet of the links between climate change and human health. It highlights that between 2020 and 2024; India recorded an average of 10,000 deaths annually linked to wildfire-generated PM2.5 pollution—a 28% increase compared to 2003–2012. These figures should shake our collective conscience. Yet, in spite of such alarming warnings, the global response remains inadequate. Developed nations continue to evade their historical responsibility. In recent years, the irresponsible stance of leaders like U.S.A. President Donald Trump—who repeatedly undermined global climate commitments—has further weakened international efforts. Many rich countries are openly disregarding the Paris Agreement and its essential recommendations.

Sunita Narain, Director General of CSE, rightly observed that India must now focus not merely on counting disasters but on understanding the scale at which climate change is unfolding. She stressed the urgent need for global emission reductions, emphasizing that no amount of adaptation can match the magnitude of these rapidly multiplying disasters. CSE Programme Director Kiran Pandey warned that rising temperatures during the monsoon could trigger even more intense and unpredictable weather events. Richard Mahapatra, Managing Editor of Down To Earth, cautioned that without decisive mitigation, today’s disasters will soon become “the new normal.” In such times, responsibility cannot be left to governments and international bodies alone. Every citizen must become a participant in environmental protection. We must reshape our lifestyles to align with nature. Simple, everyday actions—saving energy, using water responsibly, reducing plastic use, planting trees, segregating waste, and recycling—can create transformative results. Rainwater harvesting, solar power, composting, and minimizing unnecessary consumption strengthen environmental resilience. Choosing public transport, reducing vehicle use, walking, and cycling are powerful steps toward combating climate change.

However, technological solutions alone are not enough. A deeper environmental consciousness must take root—respect for nature, restrained use of resources, and a commitment to safeguarding the Earth for future generations. If society embraces this mindset—that protecting nature is the foundation of life, prosperity, and peace—change will naturally follow. Education, awareness, and community participation are our strongest tools. Teaching children’s environmental values at home and in school will secure the planet’s future. The climate crisis will not resolve itself—it demands determination, collective effort, and a commitment to sustainable living. We have only one Earth, and there is no substitute. The message of our times is clear: ignoring nature’s warnings will make tomorrow far more perilous for humanity. But if each individual shoulders their share of responsibility, we can still alter the course of climate change and restore balance, peace, and stability to our planet.