Finance Minister Sitharaman Meets Trade Unions Ahead of Budget 2026-27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday chaired the 10th Pre-Budget Consultation with representatives of trade unions and labour organisations in New Delhi. The meeting was held in the view of forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The pre-budget consultation was attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Labour and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister met with experts and stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sector. The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The deliberations seek to ensure the Union budget reflects diverse perspectives and addresses key economic priorities.