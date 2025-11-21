The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Finance Minister Sitharaman Meets Trade Unions Ahead of Budget 2026-27

Nov 21, 2025
Finance Minister Sitharaman Meets Trade Unions Ahead of Budget 2026-27

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday chaired the 10th Pre-Budget Consultation with representatives of trade unions and labour organisations in New Delhi. The meeting was held in the view of forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The pre-budget consultation was attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Labour and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister met with experts and stakeholders from the tourism and hospitality sector. The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The deliberations seek to ensure the Union budget reflects diverse perspectives and addresses key economic priorities.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1,400 Crore Linked to Reliance ADA Group Bank Fraud Case

Nov 21, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Dr Jaishankar Meets Afghan Commerce Minister in New Delhi

Nov 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Nov 20: सेंसेक्स–निफ्टी में तेज़ी जारी; 52-सप्ताह के उच्च स्तर पर बंद

Nov 20, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Finance Minister Sitharaman Meets Trade Unions Ahead of Budget 2026-27

21 November 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED Attaches Assets Worth ₹1,400 Crore Linked to Reliance ADA Group Bank Fraud Case

21 November 2025 12:03 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Supreme Court Rules No Timelines for Governors on Bills

21 November 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Dr Jaishankar Meets Afghan Commerce Minister in New Delhi

20 November 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments