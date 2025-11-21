Government Implements Four New Labour Codes

Siudhir Kumar / New Delhi

The Union government today announced the implementation of four new labour codes aimed to simplify and streamline the existing, decades-old labour laws in the country. In a social media post, Labour and Employment Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the new labour codes will ensure better wages, safety, social security and welfare for the country’s workforce.

The Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 has come into effect from today. Mr. Mandaviya said, these reforms are not just ordinary changes but Government’s Guarantee of Dignity for Every Worker in the country. More from our correspondent:

Labour and Employment ministry said that over the past decade, India has expanded social-security coverage, rising from 19 percent of the workforce in year 2015 to more than 64 percent in 2025. It stated that the implementation of the four Labour Codes marks the next major step in this trajectory, further widening the social-security net and embedding portability of benefits across states and sectors.

The Ministry said that the four new labour codes will guarantee timely minimum wages for all workers, appointment letters for the youth, equal pay and respect for women, social security for 40 crore workers and gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year of employment. These reforms will also ensure free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age, double wages for overtime, full coverage health security for workers in hazardous sectors and guarantee of social justice for workers as per international standards

PM Modi Hails Implementation of Four Labour Codes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hailed the government’s decision to implement four labour codes in the country. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, these codes will serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for the people, especially for women and youth. He added that this step will help in building a future-ready ecosystem that protects the rights of workers, strengthening the economic growth of the nation.

The Prime Minister said that these reforms will boost job creation, drive productivity and accelerate India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat. Mr Modi called the decision as one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence which will empower the workers of the country, promoting ease of doing business.