The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN HEALTH

India achieves significant decline in both TB incidence and mortality

Nov 21, 2025

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

India has achieved a significant decline in both TB incidence and mortality, driven by strengthened surveillance, early detection and expanded treatment coverage. In response to certain reports suggesting a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases over the past decade, official sources in the Central TB Division have refuted the claims made in the reports.

According to the Global TB Report 2025 of the World Health Organization (WHO), India has recorded a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence. It has dropped from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024. During the same period, TB mortality has also decreased by 25 per cent. The treatment coverage has also improved from 53 per cent to 92 per cent during the same period.

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed that India remains firmly on track in its fight against TB. The Ministry said, TB Mukt Bharat initiative underscores the government’s resolve to eliminate TB and move closer to the goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat in the coming years.

Related Post

AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Holds Pre-Budget Meeting on Urbanisation

Nov 21, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ AMN

Government Implements Four New Labour Codes

Nov 21, 2025
ARTICLES AMN

Glamourizing Alcohol is Social Harm

Nov 21, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

मिस यूनिवर्स 2025 का ताज मेक्सिको की फ़ातिमा बॉश के नाम; भारत की मानिका विश्वकर्मा टॉप 12 में नहीं

21 November 2025 6:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ CINEMA / TV

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025

21 November 2025 6:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

EC Distributes Over 50.43 Crore enumeration Forms in SIR Phase 2

21 November 2025 6:36 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman Holds Pre-Budget Meeting on Urbanisation

21 November 2025 6:31 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments