India achieves significant decline in both TB incidence and mortality

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

India has achieved a significant decline in both TB incidence and mortality, driven by strengthened surveillance, early detection and expanded treatment coverage. In response to certain reports suggesting a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases over the past decade, official sources in the Central TB Division have refuted the claims made in the reports.

According to the Global TB Report 2025 of the World Health Organization (WHO), India has recorded a 21 per cent reduction in TB incidence. It has dropped from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024. During the same period, TB mortality has also decreased by 25 per cent. The treatment coverage has also improved from 53 per cent to 92 per cent during the same period.

The Ministry of Health has reaffirmed that India remains firmly on track in its fight against TB. The Ministry said, TB Mukt Bharat initiative underscores the government’s resolve to eliminate TB and move closer to the goal of a TB-Mukt Bharat in the coming years.