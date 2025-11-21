FM Sitharaman Holds Pre-Budget Meeting on Urbanisation

Staff Reporter

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today chaired the 12th Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts and stakeholders from the Urbanisation sector in New Delhi. The meeting was held in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27. Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, and senior officials of the Finance Ministry attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister held the 11th Pre-Budget Consultation with experts from the Infrastructure, and Energy Sectors. The Finance Ministry conducts several pre-Budget consultation meetings annually with experts, industry leaders, economists, and state officials. The deliberations seek to ensure the Union budget reflects diverse perspectives and addresses key economic priorities.