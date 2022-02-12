Ghanaians hit streets of Accra to demonstrate against tax on electronic transactions introduced by govt

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ghanaians took to the streets of the capital city Accra on Thursday to demonstrate against a controversial bill introducing a tax on electronic transactions sponsored by the government.

The parliament is yet to pass the bill, which introduces a 1.75% tax on all money transactions above 100 cedis ($15).

The majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the bill was the basis for several estimates in the 2022 budget, which parliament had approved.

The opposition has described the tax as “daylight robbery” and pledged to scrap it should it assume power in the next elections.

The government says the levy will help it deliver crucial services and improve infrastructure, but critics say it will raise the cost of living.