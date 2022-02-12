FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2022 05:40:33      انڈین آواز

Ghanaians hit streets of Accra to demonstrate against tax on electronic transactions introduced by govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Ghanaians took to the streets of the capital city Accra on Thursday to demonstrate against a controversial bill introducing a tax on electronic transactions sponsored by the government.

The parliament is yet to pass the bill, which introduces a 1.75% tax on all money transactions above 100 cedis ($15).

The majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the bill was the basis for several estimates in the 2022 budget, which parliament had approved.

The opposition has described the tax as “daylight robbery” and pledged to scrap it should it assume power in the next elections.

The government says the levy will help it deliver crucial services and improve infrastructure, but critics say it will raise the cost of living.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Hockey India express disappointment over Netherlands pulling out of FIH Pro League matches in India

 Harpal Singh Bedi /  New Delhi, 10 February : Hockey India on  Thursday   expressed  disappointment ov ...

Indian  players excited about the DGC Open

 Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 10 February : Top  Indian professionals will be seen in a ...

‘Davis Cup Fan Lounge’ to be  launched on Thursday

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 09 February;  All India Tennis Association (AITA)  on Wed ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart