इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jun 2021 10:29:49

Germany: 3 people killed in knife attack

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Three people were killed and five injured in a knife attack in the city of Würzburg in Bavaria, around 120 kilometers east of Frankfurt, local police said on Friday.

According to DW, five people were severely or very severely injured, some who may not survive, Joachim Herrmann, Bavaria’s interior minister said. A number of others sustained less serious injuries, he added.

Lower Franconia Police announced that they had detained the suspected attacker.

“There is no indication of a second suspect. There is no danger to the population,” the police tweeted.

The incident took place on Barbarossaplatz, a square in the city center
Local media reported that a man attacked passers-by Police were alerted around 5 p.m. (15:00 UTC), said German public broadcaster Bayerische Rundfunk

The attacker was subdued after being shot once in the thigh by police. His injury was not life-threatening. Investigators are looking into a possible motive for the attack

The suspected perpetrator is a 24-year old Somalian man who lives in Würzburg, police said on Twitter. He has lived in Würzburg since 2015. The suspect was receiving psychiatric care, Herrmann said.

In the past months, the suspect had drawn attention for “violent actions or readiness,” Herrmann said

