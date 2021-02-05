General Budget 2021 is historic & focuses on infrastructure projects in Railways: Goyal

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has said that the General Budget 2021 has been historic for Indian Railways and it has focussed on infrastructure projects in Indian Railways.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr Goyal said, the highest capex for Indian Railways will act as a huge catalyst to revitalise the economy and lead Indian Railways towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

He said, Indian Railways is marching ahead on its bigger plan like achieving 100 per cent electrification by 2023, Net Zero Carbon Emission network by 2030, modernisation of railways, ease of ticket booking, online freight services. Mr Goyal said, Indian Railways is on the verge of becoming a Future Ready network.