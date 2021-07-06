Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM
Pregnant women can now take the Covid vaccine: Health Ministry
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19
India joins OECD, G20 Inclusive Framework tax deal of global corporate tax
Gadkari becomes Brand Ambassador of Khadi Prakritik Paint

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has become Brand Ambassador of Khadi Prakritik Paint. Mr Gadkari said, he will promote this paint across the country to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up the manufacturing of cow dung paint.

Inaugurating the new automated manufacturing unit of Khadi Prakritik Paint in Jaipur today, he appreciated the technology innovation and said this will go a long way in empowering the rural and agro-based economy in the country.

The Minister appreciated Khadi and Village Industries Commission for the successful research. He said Khadi Prakritik Paint has immense potential of creating sustainable development for the benefit of the poorest of the poor and the target should be setting up a Prakritik Paint unit in each and every village.

Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were ...

Olympic atmosphere is very different from test games: Former hockey captain Zafar Iqbal

By Harpal Singh Bedi Former captain Zafar Iqbal has cautioned the Indian Hockey team against being complace ...

India’s ace swimmer Sajan Prakash strong contender for medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo bound Sajan Prakash, country ace swimmer, has realised his dreams of participating at the Summer Games. ...

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

