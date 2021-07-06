Gadkari becomes Brand Ambassador of Khadi Prakritik Paint

AMN / WEB DESK

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has become Brand Ambassador of Khadi Prakritik Paint. Mr Gadkari said, he will promote this paint across the country to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up the manufacturing of cow dung paint.

Inaugurating the new automated manufacturing unit of Khadi Prakritik Paint in Jaipur today, he appreciated the technology innovation and said this will go a long way in empowering the rural and agro-based economy in the country.

The Minister appreciated Khadi and Village Industries Commission for the successful research. He said Khadi Prakritik Paint has immense potential of creating sustainable development for the benefit of the poorest of the poor and the target should be setting up a Prakritik Paint unit in each and every village.