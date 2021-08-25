G7 nations urge Taliban to guarantee safe passage out of Afghanistan even after August 31 deadline

WEB DESK

The leaders of Group of Seven nations (G7) have said that Taliban will be held accountable on terrorism and human rights. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired the virtual emergency G7 leaders’ meeting in London yesterday and urged the member countries to continue to stand by the Afghan people and step up support for refugees and increase humanitarian aid. They have also urged Taliban to guarantee safe passage out of Afghanistan after August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Reiterating their commitment to the people of Afghanistan, G-7 leaders said that the Afghan people deserve to live in dignity, peace and security, particularly the women and girls.

The meeting of G7 leaders comes after Johnson chaired a meeting of the Civil Contingencies Committee (COBR) on Monday where ministers discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan.

The G7 called on all parties in Afghanistan to work in good faith to establish an inclusive and representative government. They insisted that any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan’s international obligations and commitment to protect against terrorism; safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, uphold the rule of law; allow unhindered and unconditional humanitarian access; and counter human and drug trafficking effectively.

The G7 leaders also said that they support the UN in coordinating the immediate international humanitarian response in the region, including unfettered humanitarian access in Afghanistan, and will contribute collectively to that response. Besides the group has evolved a joint approach dealing with the evacuation and also a roadmap for the way in which G-7 is going to engage with the Taliban.