G4 countries call for expansion of UN Security Council

The G4 countries – India, Brazil, Japan and Germany, have reiterated that expansion of UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories is essential to make the body more representative, legitimate, effective and efficient.

The Foreign Ministers of Brazil, Germany, Japan, and Secretary West, External Affairs Ministry, Sanjay Verma met on the margins of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly yesterday. They underscored that multilateralism is under significant strain due to multiple and complex crises. In a joint press statement, the G4 nations said that the UN Security Council’s inability to effectively and timely address contemporary global challenges reinforces the urgent need for its comprehensive reform.

The Ministers emphasized the renewed momentum to advance the discussions on this critical issue. They agreed on the need to enhance the role and participation of developing countries in the Security Council, both in the permanent and non-permanent categories of members.