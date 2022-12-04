G-20 Sherpa to begin in Udaipur, Rajasthan

AMN

The first G-20 Sherpa meeting will begin today in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The four-day meeting will be presided over by the Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Representatives of 19 countries including from European Union and nine special invitee countries will take part in the meeting.

G-20 Sherpa meeting will also help in projecting Udaipur as an international tourist destination.

India formally assumed the presidency of the G-20 on the 1st of this month. As a host nation, it will set the agenda of the next year’s summit meeting to be held in New Delhi.

The Group of 20 represents almost 85 percent of the global GDP, about two-thirds of the world population, and over 75 percent of the global trade.