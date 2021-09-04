FS Harsh Shringla discusses steps to strengthen India-US strategic partnership with top US officials

AMN / NEWS DESK

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla met US Principal Deputy NSA Jon Finer and US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Colin Kahl. They discussed steps to further strengthen India-US strategic and defence partnership.

In a series of tweets, External Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, Mr. Shringla had a very useful exchange with Jon Finer on further consolidating India-US strategic partnership. They reviewed regional developments including the situation in Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific region.

Mr. Shringla interacted with strategic experts from prominent US think tanks on regional and global issues. Different facets of India-US strategic partnership were discussed during the meeting. They also exchanged views on regional issues like Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific and agreed to coordinate on shared priorities ahead of the India-United States Ministerial 22 dialogue.

Foreign Secretary also interacted with leading US companies under the aegis of US-India Business Council, USIBC on India’s economic recovery and steps taken by the Government to facilitate ease of doing business. Mr. Shringla appreciated proactive efforts of USIBC and Global Task Force for supporting India’s COVID response and advancing the India-US business partnership.