Friendship between India & Kenya has matured into robust relationship, says President Murmu

Welcomes President of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Ruto at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu has said that friendship between India and Kenya has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors including trade, education, and technology.

Welcoming President of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Ruto at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening, President Murmu said that the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected the people of India and Kenya for centuries. She expressed happiness that the 80 thousand strong Indian origin community in Kenya is well integrated there, both socially and economically. She said, they are proud Kenyans, even as they have upheld Indian culture and values. President Murmu said, this bears testimony to the inclusive character of Kenyan society.

The President noted that India is one of Kenya’s largest trading partners and among the largest sources of investment in Kenya. She said, many Indian companies have made Kenya their base for their operations in East Africa. President Murmu stated that India’s private sector is keen to invest in Kenya. She said, the Government of India is committed to be a dependable partner in Kenya’s developmental journey.

The President said that India and Kenya share common views on major global issues and cooperate closely in regional and multilateral forums such as the United Nations. She added that India is very happy that under its Presidency, the African Union has been included in G-20 as a full member.



Both leaders agreed that there are many other multilateral forums through which our two countries can work together. President Murmu emphasised that the two countries must work together, not only for the well-being and progress of the people, but also for the citizens of the Global South. President Murmu also hosted a banquet in the honour of Kenya’s President.