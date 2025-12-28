French actor and singer Brigitte Bardot passes away at 91

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 11:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

French actor and singer Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91. Bardot shot to international fame in 1956 with ‘And God Created Woman’.

In the early 1970s, she announced her retirement from acting and became active politically and became an outspoken campaigner for animal rights.

Paying tribute to Bardot, French President Emmanuel Macron said that she had embodied a life of freedom and universal brilliance. In a social media post, he said, France was mourning a legend of the century.