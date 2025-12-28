Rijiju Hails Dalai Lama as Beacon of Peace at Buddhist Conference in Karnataka

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 11:48 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN News Desk

Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju today addressed a Buddhist conference at the Tibetan settlement in Mundgod, located in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gracing the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Mr Rijiju said the message of nonviolence and compassion preached by the Dalai Lama holds even greater relevance at a time when the world is witnessing growing unrest and conflicts. Describing the Dalai Lama as a custodian of ancient Indian wisdom, the Minister said he represents a vital link between timeless spiritual traditions and the modern world.

Mr Rijiju also assured the Tibetan community living in India of the Centre’s continued support, reaffirming the government’s commitment to their welfare and well-being.

Uttara Kannada Member of Parliament Vishveshwarayya Hegde Kageri, who was also present at the conference, paid rich tributes to the Dalai Lama, calling him a revered saint who has been spreading the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood across the globe. He highlighted the deep cultural and religious bonds shared by India and Tibet over centuries.

Recalling these age-old ties, Mr Kageri thanked the Dalai Lama for carrying Indian spiritual thought to different parts of the world and for strengthening the global appeal of its philosophy of compassion and coexistence.

The conference at Mundgod brought together members of the Tibetan community and followers of Buddhism, reflecting the enduring spiritual connection between India and Tibet and underscoring the continued relevance of the Dalai Lama’s teachings in today’s troubled times.