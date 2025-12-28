Bangladesh: Minority rights, party unity and alliance tensions shape pre-election landscape

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 11:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

As Bangladesh heads toward Parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12 next year, issues of minority protection, party cohesion and fragile political alliances are increasingly shaping the pre-election environment. Leaders of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council have urged political parties to clearly address the rights and safety of religious minorities in their election manifestos. Speaking at a discussion in Dhaka, the council cited at least 2,673 reported attacks on minorities and 90 deaths over the past 11 months.

Speakers warned that the growing use of religion in politics risks weakening social cohesion and jeopardising a credible election, while calling on the interim government to ensure minority security before and on polling day. Political activity has also intensified following the return of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman, which party leaders say has energised activists and dispelled uncertainty surrounding the polls. BNP leaders have stressed discipline to avoid unrest during the election period, while Tarique Rahman has appealed for public prayers as party chairperson Khaleda Zia remains critically ill in hospital.

At the same time, tensions are rising within both emerging and established political alliances. Within the National Citizen Party (NCP), a group of female leaders has openly opposed reported moves to forge an electoral alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, arguing that such a partnership would contradict the spirit of the 1971 War of Independence and the July uprising. Around 30 female leaders have signed a memorandum urging the party leadership to abandon the plan. Meanwhile, fractures are also surfacing within the broader Islamist alliance, where smaller parties have accused Jamaat of dominating seat-sharing talks and holding unilateral discussions with the NCP.

With combined seat demands far exceeding the 300 constituencies available, several alliance partners have hinted at contesting independently or forming a separate bloc if negotiations fail. Analysts say that how parties address minority rights, manage internal dissent and navigate alliance politics will be critical in determining the credibility and stability of Bangladesh’s electoral process in the months ahead.