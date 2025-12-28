2 Killed in Sweden as Storm Johannes sweeps across Nordic Countries

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 11:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ NEWS DESK

A powerful winter storm, Johannes, swept across Nordic countries, leaving two people dead in Sweden. The storm has caused severe travel disruption and power outages.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute has issued alerts for strong winds for large parts of the northern half of the country as storm Johannes hit the region hard.

Several flights, rail and ferry services across parts of the Nordic nations have been cancelled. Roads and rail services have also been disrupted due to the storm conditions.

Tens of thousands of homes in Sweden, Norway and Finland have been left without power. In Sweden, more than 40,000 homes were affected by power outages.

In Norway, the fire department responded to more than 200 weather‑related incidents. In Finland, the storm subsided this morning but had left more than 33,000 homes without power.