Thailand: Political Parties register candidates for next PM

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 11:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Political parties in Thailand registered their candidates for the next prime minister today. Thailand’s Election Commission has officially announced the country’s next general election on 8 February 2026.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved Parliament earlier this month to call early polls, after the main opposition party prepared to seek a no-confidence vote over constitutional change.

Prime Minister Anutin reportedly decided to call an election following disagreements with the People’s Party over reforms to the Constitution.