Thailand: Political Parties register candidates for next PM

Dec 28, 2025

Political parties in Thailand registered their candidates for the next prime minister today. Thailand’s Election Commission has officially announced the country’s next general election on 8 February 2026.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul dissolved Parliament earlier this month to call early polls, after the main opposition party prepared to seek a no-confidence vote over constitutional change.

Prime Minister Anutin reportedly decided to call an election following disagreements with the People’s Party over reforms to the Constitution.

