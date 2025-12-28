Putin warns Zelenskyy of tough action against Ukraine

Last Updated on December 28, 2025 11:47 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Ukraine is in no hurry for peace, and if it does not want to resolve their conflict peacefully, Moscow will accomplish all its goals by force. According to the Russian state news agency, President Putin held a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and commanders of various battle groups yesterday.

After the meeting, Mr Putin said that the establishment of a buffer zone along the Russian-Ukrainian border is proceeding well. He added that Russian forces are advancing across the entire line of engagement in the Donbass and Zaporozhye regions.

His remarks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that the territories occupied by Russia during the four-year-long war, along with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, remain red lines for Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy emphasised that any sensitive decisions regarding these issues would require consultation with the Ukrainian people, either through a referendum or legislative changes. His remarks come ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida today.