इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2021 06:28:28      انڈین آواز

France launches first military exercises in space

AMN/ WEB DESK

France launched its first military exercise in space this week to evaluate its ability to defend its satellites and other defense equipment from an attack. Michel Friedling, the head of France’s newly created Space Command said the exercises are a “stress-test of their systems.

He said that they were a first for the French army and even a first in Europe. The exercise, codenamed “AsterX” in memory of the first French satellite from 1965, will be based on 18 simulated events in an operations room.

During the drill, the French military will monitor a potentially dangerous space object as well as a threat to its own satellite from another foreign power possessing a considerable space force. The new US Space Force and German space agencies are taking part in the French exercises which began on Monday and will last until Friday. The French Space Forces Command, Commandement de l’Espace (CdE) was created in 2019 and is set to have 500 personnel by 2025.

SPORTS

Table Tennis; : Sharath downs World No. 16 Franziska ,Sathiyan ,Manika out of WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi Former Commonwealth Games champion Achanta Sharath Kamal chalked out a thrilling 12-10, 3 ...

Golf Women: Tvesa, Vani, Amandeep hoping for a reversal in fortunes at 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Local challangers Tvesa Malik , Vani Kapoor along with Amandeep Drall and Diksha Dagar ge ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

The Indian Awaaz