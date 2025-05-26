Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

FPI ₹13,835 crore in Indian equities in May, exit debt markets

May 26, 2025
Capital goods, infra sector, banking are the hot FPI favourites
Last Updated on: 27 May 2025 12:58 AM

AMN

Foreign investors have pumped in nearly 14,000 crore rupees into the Indian equities market so far in May. According to the depositories’ data, the Foreign Portfolio investors, or FPIs, invested 13,835 crore rupees into the equities market but pulled out 7,743 crore rupees from the debt markets so far in May.

The positive sentiment towards equities comes after a net investment of 4,223 in April after three months of continuous outflows. Earlier, they had pulled out 3,973 crore rupees in March, 34,574 crore in February, and 78,027 crore rupees in January.

