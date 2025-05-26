Scindia Unveils ‘Innovate to Transform’ Theme for India Mobile Congress 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi, May 26

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, today launched the theme ‘Innovate to Transform’ for the 9th India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, to be held from October 8–11 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Calling IMC a “showcase of India’s digital prowess,” Scindia said the theme highlights how innovation drives transformative change across sectors—from infrastructure to sustainability. He added that IMC 2025 will be a major platform for startups, global investors, and tech leaders to collaborate and shape the next era of digital growth.

Organized by the DoT and COAI, IMC 2025 will host over 1.5 lakh visitors from 150+ countries, featuring 400+ exhibitors, 800+ speakers, and 7,000+ delegates. The popular ASPIRE startup programme will return, connecting 500+ startups with investors and mentors.

Dr. Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecom), emphasized that technology is key to realizing the PM’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’.

The event will spotlight cutting-edge tech—from 5G, 6G, AI, IoT to green innovations, further cementing India’s role as a global digital leader.

The 2024 Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Telecom Excellence Awards were also announced on the occasion.