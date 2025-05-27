Stock Market May 27: Sensex falls 625 points, Nifty at 24,826

On the sectoral front, all majority indices settled lower, with Nifty Auto, Bank, IT, and FMCG down up to 0.88 per cent. The domestic market witnessed volatility and snapped a two-day rally, as investors opted for profit booking driven by valuation concerns and weakness across Asian markets.

After hitting an intraday low of 81,121.70, Sensex pared some losses to settle at 81,551.63, down by 624.82 points or 0.76 per cent. The NSE Nifty50 also closed lower by 175.95 points or 0.7 per cent at 24,826.20.

However, broader markets outperformed the leading indices as Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 settled with gains of 0.15 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.

On the sectoral front, all majority indices settled lower, with Nifty Auto, Bank, IT, FMCG, Financial Services, Metal, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas down by up to 0.88 per cent. Among the gainers were, Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, and Pharma up by 0.26 per cent, 0.24 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively.

Among the Sensex constituents, 24 out of 30 stocks ended lower, with Ultratech Cement, ITC, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, NTPC, and Mahindra & Mahindra down over 1 per cent each. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, and SBI rose up to 2.6 per cent.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 declined 175 points, or 0.7 percent to settle at 24,826. Meanwhile, the broader market indices at the BSE ended in positive territory. The Mid-Cap index added 0.18 per cent, and the Small-Cap index advanced almost 0.2 per cent.

