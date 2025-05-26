Final Trade May 26: Sensex jumps 455 pts, Nifty at 25,001; all sectors settle in green

Among the Sensex constituents, 22 out of 30 stocks ended higher, with gains led by Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Nestle India, ITC and Hindustan Unilever up to 2.17 per cent. On the other hand, Eternal, Ultratech Cement, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, NTPC and Tata Steel were among the 8 Sensex laggards that ended lower by up to 4.55 per cent on Monday.



The benchmark Domestic equity indices settled higher on Monday, May 26, led by gains in Auto, IT and Metal stocks after US President Donald Trump announced to extend the trade talk deadline with the European Union easing near-term trade worries.

The market sentiment was boosted by positive domestic and global cues and buying across most sectors, with auto and IT leading the gains. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, climbed 455 points, or 0.56 percent to close at 82,176. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 rose 148 points, or 0.6 percent to settle at 25,001.

The broader market indices at the BSE also ended in positive territory. The Mid-Cap index added over half per cent, and the Small-Cap index advanced almost half per cent.

In the Sensex index, 22 out of 30 companies ended higher. Among the top gainers, Mahindra and Mahindra rose over 2.1 percent, Nestle India added more than 1.6 percent, and HCL Tech advanced over one and half percent. In the top laggards, Eternal plunged 4.5 percent, UltraTech Cement lost almost half percent, and PowerGrid as well as SunPharma, both shed 0.45 percent each.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, except Services, which slipped 0.16 percent, all other sectors edged up. Among the top gainers, Auto as well as Focused IT, both jumped over one percent each, Industrials climbed almost one percent, and IT, along with FMCG, added over 0.9 percent each.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,301 companies advanced, shares of 1,772 companies declined, while shares of 194 companies remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 53 companies hit their 52-week high, while 25 companies hit their 52-week low.