Fourth T20I between India and South Africa abandoned due to fog in Lucknow

Dec 18, 2025

The fourth T20 International between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball being bowled at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Wednesday due to excessive fog and poor visibility.

Umpires Rohan Pandit and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan delayed the toss and carried out multiple inspections throughout the evening. Despite repeated checks, including a final inspection at 9:25 pm by assessing visibility from the batter’s crease, conditions failed to improve and the match was officially called off at 9:30 pm local time.

With no play possible, India remain 2–1 ahead in the five-match series and have secured the series win. The teams will now shift focus to the fifth and final T20I, scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The toss, originally scheduled for 6:30 pm IST, was first delayed to 6:50 pm as fog began to settle over the ground. Subsequent inspections were held at regular intervals, but persistent fog continued to hamper visibility, leaving officials with no option but to abandon the contest.

