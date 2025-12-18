The Indian Awaaz

Badminton: Indian Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeat Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Shohibul Fikri

Dec 18, 2025
Badminton players Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeated Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Shohibul Fikri

SPORTS DESK

In Badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty today defeated the Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in three games 21-11, 16-21, 21-11 to inch closer to a semi-final spot in the BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou, China. With this win, Satwik and Chirag finished the day firmly on top of the group, while the Indonesians have been eliminated after twin losses. Satwik and Chirag will take on the Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their final group game tomorrow. The Indian duo began their campaign with a thrilling comeback win over China’s Chang Wang and Wei Keng Liang 12-21, 22-20, 21-14 in their opening Group B match yesterday. AIR

