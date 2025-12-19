The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag set for key group clash at BWF World Tour Finals

Dec 19, 2025
Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag set for key group clash at BWF World Tour Finals
Paris : India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during their men’s doubles badminton quarterfinal match against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik during at Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris, France, Thursday, August 01, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

In Badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the arch nemesis Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their final group game in the BWF World Tour Finals in China this evening. The Indian men’s doubles pair is currently on top of the group games.

Earlier, the Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in three games, 21-11, 16-21, 21-11, to inch closer to a semi-final spot in the BWF World Tour Finals.

Related Post

SPORTS

Badminton: Indian Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeat Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Shohibul Fikri

Dec 18, 2025
SPORTS

Fourth T20I between India and South Africa abandoned due to fog in Lucknow

Dec 18, 2025
SPORTS

National Shooting Championship: Rajasthan’s Anantjeet Singh Naruka & Darshna Rathore win Senior Skeet Mixed Team Gold

Dec 17, 2025

You missed

AMN HEALTH TOP AWAAZ

Traditional Medicine Key to Future Health Security: PM Modi at WHO Meet

19 December 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag set for key group clash at BWF World Tour Finals

19 December 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN ARTICLES

Human Solidarity: The Last Hope for a Fragmented World

19 December 2025 11:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

IPO: ICICI Prudential AMC Makes Solid Market Debut with 19% Gains

19 December 2025 11:15 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments