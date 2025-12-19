Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag set for key group clash at BWF World Tour Finals

Paris : India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty during their men’s doubles badminton quarterfinal match against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik during at Paris Olympics 2024 in Paris, France, Thursday, August 01, 2024. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

In Badminton, India’s men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on the arch nemesis Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their final group game in the BWF World Tour Finals in China this evening. The Indian men’s doubles pair is currently on top of the group games.

Earlier, the Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in three games, 21-11, 16-21, 21-11, to inch closer to a semi-final spot in the BWF World Tour Finals.