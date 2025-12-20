ED attaches assets worth over Rs 7.93 Cr in betting case

AMN

The Enforcement Directorate, ED, has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth over 7.93 Crore rupees belonging to Cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa and actors Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra and Neha Sharma. This is in connection with multiple FIRs registered against the operators of an illegal offshore betting platform. Investigation has revealed that the betting platform and its surrogate brand were engaged in promoting and facilitating illegal online betting and gambling operations across India.

It added that celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of this betting platform through its surrogates. It added that this platform operated in India without authorisation and used surrogate branding and advertisements to target Indian users through social media, online videos, and print media. Earlier on the 6th of October, ED had attached assets of Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, amounting to 11.14 Crore rupees in the case. The case has been registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002.