Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh has been tested positive for COVID-19 . He has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences – AIIMS, New Delhi for treatment.

Dr Singh has received his two vaccine doses (of Covaxin) – the first on March 4 and the second on April 3. Sources said he was shifted to hospital as “a matter of precaution”.

AIIMS is expected to issue a more detailed statement.

Minutes after news of his admission broke, ‘get well’ messages began pouring in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery.”

Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2021
“Dear Dr Manmohan Singhji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,

Wishing you a speedy recovery.
India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time.

  • Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 19, 2021
    “My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

My prayers are with Manmohan Singh ji and his family today, and my deepest respect. May he fight this scourge with all his might and get well soon.

  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 19, 2021
    Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, who was a member of Dr Singh’s cabinet, also tweeted.

“Deeply concerned that Dr Manmohan Singh has been hospitalised with fever. I pray that he will overcome this health setback with his indomitable courage. The prayers of the whole nation are with Dr Singh and wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

Deeply concerned that Dr Manmohan Singh has been hospitalised with fever.

I pray that he will overcome this health setback with his indomitable courage.

The prayers of the whole nation are with Dr Singh and wish him a speedy recovery.

— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 19, 2021
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was “concerned” and wished him a speedy recovery.

“I am concerned about the health of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singhji as he has been admitted to AIIMS. My best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. May he get well soon,” he posted.

I am concerned about the health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji as he has been admitted to AIIMS. My best wishes to him for a speedy recovery. May he get well soon.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 19, 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “I wish former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singhji good health and (an) early recovery.”

