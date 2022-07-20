Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey arrested in connection with NSE scam

AMN

Enforcement Directorate has arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam. The ED had earlier found that a firm linked to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey allegedly tapped the phones of as many as 91 office-bearers of NSE. In March 2001, Sanjay Pandey had incorporated a company called iSec Securities Pvt. Ltd which conducted a security audit of NSE, allegedly at the directions of managing director and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, around the time when co-location irregularities purportedly took place.

Two more cases were registered against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, NSE’s Chitra Ramkrishna, and Ravi Narain in connection with the illegal phone tapping case and co-location scam on Monday. One case in relation to which the arrest has been made was registered by the ED, while the other was lodged by the CBI.