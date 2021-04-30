Former Maharashtra CM lauds Jamaat-e-Islami for Covid related services

Nagpur

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Leader of the Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis Friday visited the Panchpaoli Covid Health Centre jointly managed by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Medical Service Society and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH). He spent time with the management, doctors and patients at the Centre and assured them of all possible assistance.

Praising Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Nagpur and Medical Service Society, Mr.Fadnavis said, “today our society needs such people and organizations who understand the grief and pain of people and who try to overcome their problems. We are glad to know that Jamaat has come forward for this work and is trying to help out during this huge epidemic”.

The former CM was accompanied by Dayashankar Tiwari (Mayor, Nagpur Municipal Corporation), Dr Sanjay Chilkar (Medical Officer – Nagpur Municipal Corporation) and other high-ranking officials.

The Covid Health Centre was inaugurated on 1 April 2021 by Nagpur City Mayor. Many important dignitaries like Maharashtra Congress Chief, Nana Patole, Maharashtra cabinet minister, Nitin Raut, city MLAs and other leaders have visited the Center and expressed their appreciation. Indian Tomorrow has a capacity of 78 beds. The daily average number of patients being discharged is around 15 to 20. Till now more than 250 patients have been discharged.