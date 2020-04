WEB DESK

Former Ameer (Chief) of Jamaat e Islami Hind Mohammad Sirajul Hasan passed away today. He was 87. He took his last breath at 5.30 pm in Raichur, Karnataka.

He was Jamaat national president for a long time in 90s. He was the emir of Karnataka state for 26 years.

Maulana Sirajul Hasan was also Vice President of All India Muslim Personal Law Board the apex body of Indian Muslims.

He was well know Islamic scholar of the country ..