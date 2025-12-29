The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Former English cricketer Hugh Morris dies at age of 62

Dec 29, 2025

Last Updated on December 29, 2025 11:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Former England cricketer Hugh Morris passed away at the age of 62 yesterday. He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January 2022.

Morris was a prolific opening batter who won three Test caps in 1991 and also led England A on tours to South Africa, the West Indies and Sri Lanka. As a Cricket administrator, Morris served as the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, who played alongside Morris at Glamorgan, paid his condolences to his family. In a social media post, Shastri said that he is really gutted to hear of the passing of teammate and captain Hugh Morris.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland and its Ramifications

Dec 30, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: July uprising strategist Mahfuj Alam distances himself from NCP over Jamaat-e-Islami alliance

Dec 30, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s Gen-Z party in turmoil as Jamaat-e-Islami alliance sparks revolt

Dec 30, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland and its Ramifications

30 December 2025 1:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: July uprising strategist Mahfuj Alam distances himself from NCP over Jamaat-e-Islami alliance

30 December 2025 1:10 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh’s Gen-Z party in turmoil as Jamaat-e-Islami alliance sparks revolt

30 December 2025 1:12 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Former New Zealand cricketer Doug Bracewell retires from international cricket

30 December 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments