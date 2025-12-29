Former English cricketer Hugh Morris dies at age of 62

Last Updated on December 29, 2025 11:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Former England cricketer Hugh Morris passed away at the age of 62 yesterday. He was diagnosed with bowel cancer in January 2022.

Morris was a prolific opening batter who won three Test caps in 1991 and also led England A on tours to South Africa, the West Indies and Sri Lanka. As a Cricket administrator, Morris served as the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri, who played alongside Morris at Glamorgan, paid his condolences to his family. In a social media post, Shastri said that he is really gutted to hear of the passing of teammate and captain Hugh Morris.