Sri Lanka extends state of public emergency following Ditwah cyclone

AMN/ NEWS DESK

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has extended the state of public emergency declared a month ago when the Ditwah cyclone made its landfall, leaving a trail of destruction.

The gazette notifying the extension by one month was issued by the Secretary to the President to ensure “protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.”

The emergency was declared to coordinate all relief agencies, including the military, to deliver rescue and relief assistance. Fifteen different services, including media, were included as essential services under the emergency order.