Foreign Secretary Shringla briefs UN Chief about India’s priority for Security Council during its presidency next month

AMN / WEB DESK

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a three-day official visit to New York from Wednesday to participate in high-level meetings of the United Nations Security Council being held under the Presidency of France for July 2021.

The Foreign Secretary participated in the High Level Security Council briefing on the Situation in Libya chaired by the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian. In his intervention, Foreign Secretary emphasized the importance of holding elections in Libya as scheduled on 24th of December, the need to safeguard the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Libya and the importance of full implementation of the ceasefire agreement. He also expressed concern at the violations of arms embargo in Libya and the need to ensure that terrorist groups and entities operating in Libya are not allowed to go unchallenged. He reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Libya and the Libyan people in their endeavor to bring about lasting peace in the country. He offered India’s support for providing capacity building and training assistance in mutually identified areas.

The Foreign Secretary called on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres yesterday. He congratulated the Secretary General on his reappointment for a second tenure. Mr Shringla briefed Secretary General about India’s priorities for the Security Council during its Presidency in August, namely maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism. Views were exchanged on regional situations, including Afghanistan and Myanmar, on climate change, International Solar Alliance, UNSC reforms and on the COVID-19 situation around the world. The Secretary General expressed solidarity with the Government and people of India in their efforts against the recent wave of COVID-19 pandemic. He appreciated the positive role India is playing in the UN Security Council as well as India’s robust contribution to UN peacekeeping. The Secretary General also wished India the best for its upcoming Presidency of the UNSC.

On the sidelines of the UNSC High Level Meeting, Foreign Secretary called on French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and briefed him on India’s August UNSC Presidency initiatives and extended him the External Affairs Minister’s invitation to attend the High Level meetings which will be chaired by India.

Mr Shringla also met Permanent Representative of United States to UN Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield and held meetings with other senior officials of the United Nations, including Under Secretary General, Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Ms. Rosemary DiCarlo, Under Secretary General and Administrator UNDP Mr Achim Steiner, Chef de Cabinet to Secretary General Ms. Maria Viotti, Executive Director, UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka and Under Secretary General and High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States Mr. Courtenay Rattray to discuss the entire gamut of India’s engagement with the UN system and its agencies.