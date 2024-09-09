Foreign Investors Inject Rs 11,345 Crore into Indian Capital Markets in first week of September

Foreign investors pumped nearly 11,000 crore rupees into the Indian capital markets in first week of September. As per the depositories data, Foreign Portfolio Investors or FPIs, invested 10,978 crore rupees into equity markets and 367 crore rupees into the debt markets, taking the total net investment into the Indian capital markets to 11,345 crore rupees this month.

This comes after three consecutive months of net inflows into the Indian markets.

So far this year, foreign investors have made a net investment of 1.6 lakh crore rupees into the Indian capital markets. In 2024, so far, FPIs have invested 53,859 crore rupees in equities and 109,274 crore rupees in debt.