FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Feb 2022 07:28:02      انڈین آواز

Ford, Toyota halt some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters block U.S-Canada border

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN\ WEB DESK

Ford and Toyota companies have said they were halting some production as anti-coronavirus mandate protesters blocked U.S-Canada border crossings that have prompted warnings from Washington and Ottawa of economic damage.

Many pandemic-weary Western countries will soon mark two years of restrictions with similar protests spreading to Australia, New Zealand and France.

Horn-blaring protests have been causing gridlock in the capital Ottawa since late January and from Monday night, truckers shut inbound Canada traffic at the Ambassador Bridge, a supply route for Detroit’s carmakers and agricultural products.

Another border crossing, in Alberta province in Canada, has been closed in both directions since late on Tuesday.

More than two-thirds of the 511 billion US dollars in goods traded annually between Canada and the United States is transported by road.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Hockey India express disappointment over Netherlands pulling out of FIH Pro League matches in India

 Harpal Singh Bedi /  New Delhi, 10 February : Hockey India on  Thursday   expressed  disappointment ov ...

Indian  players excited about the DGC Open

 Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 10 February : Top  Indian professionals will be seen in a ...

‘Davis Cup Fan Lounge’ to be  launched on Thursday

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 09 February;  All India Tennis Association (AITA)  on Wed ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart