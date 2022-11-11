FM Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary discuss climate finance, global economy

WEB DESK

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Dr. Janet Yellen met in New Delhi today. The meeting was held ahead of the 9th meeting of India-US Economic Financial Partnership which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi.

During the meeting, both sides will discuss issues of mutual interest including climate finance, multilateral issues, India-US cooperation at G20 under India’s Presidency, taxation, supply chain resilience, global economy, and macroeconomic outlook. On the sidelines of the 9th India-US meeting, both leaders will also participate in a roundtable interaction on India-US business and economic opportunities with top business leaders and eminent economists.

Earlier speaking at the Microsoft India Development Center, Dr. Yellen backed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict saying that the Prime Minister was right when he said that this is not an era of war. She said, India is among the fastest-growing major economies of the world and the US focus is on deepening shared economic interests including fuel trade.

She said, the US relationship with India is strong and continues to deepen through trade, critical economic ties, and shared values. She said, a cornerstone of the US-India economic relationship is the investments being made by Indian-US companies in each other’s countries. She said, partnership in the technology sector is critical to the US economic relationship with India. She added that both countries are committed to growing their productive capacity together to increase economic and national security.