FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews progress in setting up of NARCL

AMN

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the progress in setting up of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). It is the special purpose Asset Reconstruction Company for taking over the large value NPA accounts above 500 crore rupees from the banks. During the review yesterday, the Finance Minister was apprised of the progress made in this direction. The Finance Ministry said, the first set of accounts is expected to be transferred in the next month. The remaining accounts are proposed to be taken over within the third quarter of the current financial year.