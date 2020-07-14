Flood situation worsens in Bangladesh as rivers continue to rise

WEB DESK

Flood situation in Bangladesh worsened as most of the rivers except Teesta continued to rise in the Brahmaptura basin in the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest bulletin of the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC), Dharla in Kurigram, Brahmaputra in Noonkhawa and Chilmari, Jamuna in Fulchari, Bahadurabad and Sariakandi was flowing above danger mark. However, Teesta water level declined at Dalia compared to Monday.

Rivers in the Ganges basin were below the danger mark at most of the place though rising. In the Meghna basin, Surma was flowing above danger level at Kanaighat, Sylhet and Sunamganj. Places like Kurigram and Dalia continued to receive heavy rainfall over this period leading to the rise in the water level. Sylhet also received 55 mm rainfall during this period.

According to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) bulletin till Monday, close to 14 lakh people in 15 districts including Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari have been affected by floods in Bangladesh. People in the low lying areas of these districts have taken shelter on embankments, flood centres, roads and places at higher locations. The government has launched relief operations in the affected districts.