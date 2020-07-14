Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Flood situation worsens in Bangladesh as rivers continue to rise

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Flood situation in Bangladesh worsened as most of the rivers except Teesta continued to rise in the Brahmaptura basin in the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest bulletin of the Flood Forecast and Warning Centre (FFWC), Dharla in Kurigram, Brahmaputra in Noonkhawa and Chilmari, Jamuna in Fulchari, Bahadurabad and Sariakandi was flowing above danger mark. However, Teesta water level declined at Dalia compared to Monday.

Rivers in the Ganges basin were below the danger mark at most of the place though rising. In the Meghna basin, Surma was flowing above danger level at Kanaighat, Sylhet and Sunamganj. Places like Kurigram and Dalia continued to receive heavy rainfall over this period leading to the rise in the water level. Sylhet also received 55 mm rainfall during this period.

According to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) bulletin till Monday, close to 14 lakh people in 15 districts including Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari have been affected by floods in Bangladesh. People in the low lying areas of these districts have taken shelter on embankments, flood centres, roads and places at higher locations. The government has launched relief operations in the affected districts.

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

NHAI to collaborate with IITs, NITs, for improving highways

AMN / NEW DELHI National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed Engine ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

