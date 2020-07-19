India’s 2 Covid-19 vaccines are under human clinical trials
Flood situation continues to be grim in Bangladesh

Flood situation in Bangladesh continues to be grim as rivers in Brahmaputra and Meghna basins showed rising trends at the majority of places in the country.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) at 9 a.m. on Sunday, water level increased at 57 points out of 101 points measured by the FFWC across the 4 river basins in the country.

Over the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Sunday, water level increased at 18 points in the Brahmaputra basin,19 points in the Ganges basin, 14 points in the Meghna basin, and 6 points In the South Eastern Hill basin.

In the Brahmaputra basin, various rivers were flowing above danger level at 15 points out of the 31 points monitored by the FFWC. In the Ganges and Meghna basins rivers were flowing above danger level at 3 points each.

Dharla at Kurigram, Ghaghot at Gaibandha, Brahmaputra at Noonkhawa and Chilmari, and Jamuna at Fulchari were flowing above the danger mark. Padma at Goalundo and Bhagyakul was reported to be over the danger mark.

Meanwhile, several places in the country received heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. In the Brahmaputra basin Kurigram, Dalia and Rangpur received above 100 mm rainfall during this period. In the Ganges basin Thakurgaon and Lorergarh in Meghna basin received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management, the floods have affected more than 23.60 lakh people in 18 districts of Bangladesh leading to the death of 8 people in the country.

